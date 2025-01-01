Josh Dobbs will start for the 49ers this week

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that quarterback Brock Purdy was likely to miss Week 18 after hurting his right elbow in Monday night’s loss to the Lions.

On Wednesday, Shanahan officially ruled Purdy out for the game against the Cardinals. Josh Dobbs will start the season finale for the Niners.

Dobbs went 3-of-4 for 35 yards and ran for a seven-yard touchdown against Detroit. He will be the third quarterback to start for the 49ers this season as Brandon Allen made one start when Purdy was injured earlier in the season.

Shanahan said that the team has no long-term concerns about Purdy’s elbow, so his offseason preparation should unfold without issues.