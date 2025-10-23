 Skip navigation
Josh Downs, Kenny Moore back to full practice for Colts

  
October 23, 2025

A pair of Colts players returned to full practice participation on Thursday.

Wide receiver Josh Downs missed last Sunday’s win over the Chargers with a concussion and was listed as limited on Wednesday, but he’s making progress toward getting cleared because he worked in full on Thursday. Another full practice on Friday would bode well for his chances of playing against the Titans.

Downs has 26 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown in his six appearances.

Cornerback Kenny Moore (Achilles) didn’t practice at all on Wednesday, but worked without limitations on Thursday. Moore missed three games before returning against the Chargers.

Defensive end Samson Ekuban (knee), defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (groin), and defensive lineman Grover Stewart (rest) did not practice. Cornerback Jaylon Jones (hamstring) was the only limited participant.