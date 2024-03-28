Josh Harris vows to fix Commanders’ NFLPA grade: I didn’t know you could get an F-minus

When the NFL Players Association put out its report cards for each NFL team, the Washington Commanders finished dead last. Among the ugly grades were F-minuses in the team’s treatment of families, locker room and training room.

Commanders owner Josh Harris, who bought the team from Dan Snyder last year, is vowing to fix that.

“I’m not an F-minus guy,” Harris said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com. “I didn’t even know you could get an F-minus. Obviously, we’ve jumped all over that. First of all, that report was based on interviews that occurred right around the ownership change.”

Harris said improving the team’s locker room and training room is a major offseason project that General Manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn are getting personally involved in.

“It’s clearly something we’re focused on. In fact, Adam and Dan had to leave the NFL meetings briefly to go have a discussion with the architects. We’re trying to make a lot of changes quickly. The NFL player community is a small community, the NFL coaching community is a small community. We want to be a place that everyone says, ‘That’s a great place to be.’ And therefore, we need to upgrade that facility, and we are upgrading that facility,” Harris said.

Harris said the team has plans to upgrade just about everywhere, including the playing surface, although he said he doesn’t know how soon every change can be made.

“There’s only so much you can do,” Harris said. “We have to look at, How much can we do? It’s a lot like the situation we were in when we took over last July: There’s only so much we could do before the season. There’s only so much we can do before training camp, and we’re going to do that.”

Cleaning up the mess that Snyder left behind won’t be an easy job, but Harris knows it’s an important job.