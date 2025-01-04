 Skip navigation
Josh Hines-Allen ruled out for Sunday due to personal reasons

  
Published January 4, 2025 02:19 PM

Jaguars edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen won’t be playing in Week 18.

The team announced on Saturday that Hines-Allen will not be traveling to Indianapolis and won’t be playing against the Colts due to personal reasons.

Hines-Allen played in the first 16 games of the season for the Jags. He had 45 tackles, eight sacks, 19 quarterback hits, two passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

The eight sacks give Hines-Allen 53 for his career, but Saturday’s news means that he’ll have to wait until next year to break Tony Brackens’s franchise record of 55 sacks.

The Jaguars also announced that they have elevated defensive end Joe Gaziano from the practice squad. He has two tackles in two other appearances for Jacksonville this season.