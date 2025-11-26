 Skip navigation
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Josh Jacobs has no injury designation, Matthew Golden listed as questionable

  
Published November 26, 2025 02:59 PM

The Packers are set to have running back Josh Jacobs back in their lineup on Thursday.

Jacobs missed Week 12 with a knee injury, but he has no injury designation for the team’s Thanksgiving trip to Detroit. Jacobs was a limited practice participant for the third straight day on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), and linebacker Quay Walker (neck) were also out last Sunday. All three are listed as questionable along with cornerback Keisean Nixon (neck).

The Packers ruled out defensive lineman Karl Brooks (ankle), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot), and wide receiver Savion Williams (foot). They also announced that wide receiver Jayden Reed (shoulder, foot) will not be activated from injured reserve this week.

Quarterback Jordan Love (left shoulder), safety Javon Bullard (ankle), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (foot, shoulder), tackle Zach Tom (back), wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (wrist), and wide receiver Christian Watson (knee) joined Jacobs in avoiding injury designations this week.