Josh Jacobs limited, Brandon McManus out of practice

Packers running back Josh Jacobs battled through an illness to score two touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals, but it was still bothering him on Wednesday.

Jacobs was limited in practice as the team worked to get ready for this Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Jacobs’ status will be updated on Thursday’s injury report and the Packers will be hoping he continues to improve heading into the weekend.

Kicker Brandon McManus did not play last week due to a quad injury and he did not practice on Wednesday. Right tackle Zach Tom (oblique, back), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot), and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) were also out of practice.

Left guard Aaron Banks (groin, knee), tackle Anthony Belton (ankle), offensive lineman Jacob Monk (hamstring), tackle Jordan Morgan (knee), wide receiver Christian Watson (knee), and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) were listed as limited participants. Defensive lineman Warren Brinson (abdomen, neck), safety Javon Bullard (concussion), and wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder) were full participants.