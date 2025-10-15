 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Jacobs limited, Brandon McManus out of practice

  
Published October 15, 2025 05:49 PM

Packers running back Josh Jacobs battled through an illness to score two touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals, but it was still bothering him on Wednesday.

Jacobs was limited in practice as the team worked to get ready for this Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Jacobs’ status will be updated on Thursday’s injury report and the Packers will be hoping he continues to improve heading into the weekend.

Kicker Brandon McManus did not play last week due to a quad injury and he did not practice on Wednesday. Right tackle Zach Tom (oblique, back), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot), and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) were also out of practice.

Left guard Aaron Banks (groin, knee), tackle Anthony Belton (ankle), offensive lineman Jacob Monk (hamstring), tackle Jordan Morgan (knee), wide receiver Christian Watson (knee), and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) were listed as limited participants. Defensive lineman Warren Brinson (abdomen, neck), safety Javon Bullard (concussion), and wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder) were full participants.