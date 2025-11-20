 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Josh Jacobs returns to limited work at Thursday’s practice

  
Published November 20, 2025 05:03 PM

Packers running back Josh Jacobs (knee) returned to practice as a limited participant.

Jacobs told beat reporters on Thursday that he had a bone bruise and a thigh contusion on the second play of Sunday’s win over the Giants.

He played only 12 snaps before departing.

Jacobs said 60 percent of the swelling is gone, but he will need to regain his range of motion in the left knee before he can play. Thus, the Packers consider Jacobs day-to-day.

The Packers had only two other changes to the practice report on Thursday: They added cornerback Bo Melton, who was limited with a shoulder injury; and wide receiver Savion Williams (foot) returned to limited work after sitting out on Wednesday.

Packers defensive lineman Micah Parsons (pectoral) was among the players who remained limited.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (foot) and wide receivers Romeo Doubs (wrist), Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Christian Watson (knee) also were limited.

Safety Javon Bullard (ankle), cornerback Keisean Nixon (illness), offensive lineman Zach Tom (back) and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) were others who were limited.

The Packers worked without defensive lineman Karl Brooks (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and linebacker Quay Walker (neck) for a second consecutive day.

Quarterback Jordan Love (left shoulder) and kicker Brandon McManus (right quad) were again full participants.