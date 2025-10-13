Josh Jacobs was throwing up before and during his big game against the Bengals

Packers running back Josh Jacobs looked good on the field Sunday, but he wasn’t feeling his best during the 27-18 win over the Bengals.

Jacobs told reporters after the game that he wasn’t sure why he woke up feeling under the weather, but that he was “throwing up during the game, before the game.” Jacobs said he told concerned teammates that he had a big game the last time he played through an illness and he posted 150 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns to help lead the Packers to their win on Sunday.

While discussing the game, Jacobs revealed that his in-game need to vomit was fully documented.

“I was miked up, so I don’t know if they’re going to put that in there or not,” Jacobs said. “But it was a couple times I was on the field, I was like coughing, everybody like, ‘Man, are you all right?’ I’m like, ‘We’ll figure it out.’”

Jacobs figured it out well enough against the Bengals, but one imagines that he’d prefer to try for a repeat without the need to spend most of the day looking for a place to puke.