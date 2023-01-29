 Skip navigation
Josh Johnson ruled out with a concussion

  
Published January 29, 2023 12:37 PM
The 49ers officially won’t have quarterback Josh Johnson for the rest of the NFC Championship Game.

Johnson has been ruled out with a concussion, the team announced.

Johnson had come in to play after starter Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on San Francisco’s first drive of the game. But Johnson had to come out of the game after he was hit hard by Ndamukong Suh on a passing play early in the third quarter and the back of his head bounced off the turf. Johnson was removed from the game by a spotter.

Purdy has remained in the game at quarterback, despite it being pretty clear that he can’t make a downfield throw. Since he returned in the third quarter, Purdy’s only passing attempt was a short screen pass to Christian McCaffrey.

Johnson was 7-of-13 for 74 yards and had a critical fumble late in the first half that set up an Eagles touchdown.