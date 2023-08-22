Josh Johnson: Zay Flowers “injects life into the whole team”

The Ravens didn’t play any of their established starters against the Commanders in Monday night’s preseason game, but they did play a rookie that they have high hopes for in 2023.

First-round pick Zay Flowers on opened the game at wide receiver and made the most of his brief playing time. Flowers only played the six-play opening drive, but had one catch for 11 yards to pick up a first down and then turned a pass in the flat for a 26-yard touchdown by weaving through the Washington defense.

Both passes came from veteran backup quarterback Josh Johnson and Johnson said after the game that the plays were a taste of what the Ravens are seeing in practice every day.

“Zay is different,” Johnson said, via a transcript from the team. “To see him do what you all see every day — we were able to get the ball in his hands early. He’s a very exciting player, and his moves are wild, and it’s like that every day. So automatically, it injects life into the whole team to see him go out there and just unleash his special talent. I’m excited for the young fella.”

Drafting Flowers was part of the Ravens’ effort to remake their offense this offseason and Monday night’s glimpse at what he can do will have plenty of people excited to see how he fits with the first team come the regular season.