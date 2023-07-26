Josh McDaniels: I respect whatever Josh Jacobs chooses to do

No one expected running back Josh Jacobs to report to Raiders camp on Tuesday and Jacobs didn’t throw any curveballs before the day came to an end.

Jacobs has not signed his franchise tag, so he’s not required to be at camp. There’s also been no sign that he and the team will work out a new, one-year deal like Saquon Barkley did with the Giants to ensure he joins the team for their preseason work, so it’s unclear when and if the Raiders are going to have their top running back this season.

On Tuesday, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels expressed no exasperation about the situation and said he respects “every player’s right to try to do what’s best for them.”

“I respect [Jacobs’] decision to ultimately not sign a deal at that point,” McDaniels said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “So right now, I mean, it is what it is. There hasn’t been much since the deadline and certain things can change, obviously, we know that, but that’s obviously a lot of his decision and I respect whatever he chooses to do. That’s his choice and so I look forward to seeing him when we do.”

Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White, Brandon Bolden, Austin Walter, Brittain Brown, and Sincere McCormick will handle the running back work for the Raiders in Jacobs’ absence.