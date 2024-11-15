Josh Reynolds won’t be back for Broncos this weekend

It will be at least one more week before Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds will be ready to return to action.

Reynolds was designated for return from injured reserve this week, but the Broncos ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons on Friday’s injury report. Reynolds went on injured reserve with a hand injury and also had to recover from injuries he suffered when he was shot on October 18.

The Broncos also ruled out linebacker Drew Sanders (Achilles) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee) on Friday. They are both on the physically unable to perform list.

Safety Brandon Jones (abdomen) is the only player on the active roster with an injury designation. He’s listed as questionable after a week of limited practices.