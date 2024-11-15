 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 10 Titans at Chargers
Titans RB Tony Pollard has no injury designation
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 10 Titans at Chargers
Titans RB Tony Pollard has no injury designation
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Josh Reynolds won’t be back for Broncos this weekend

  
Published November 15, 2024 05:09 PM

It will be at least one more week before Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds will be ready to return to action.

Reynolds was designated for return from injured reserve this week, but the Broncos ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons on Friday’s injury report. Reynolds went on injured reserve with a hand injury and also had to recover from injuries he suffered when he was shot on October 18.

The Broncos also ruled out linebacker Drew Sanders (Achilles) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee) on Friday. They are both on the physically unable to perform list.

Safety Brandon Jones (abdomen) is the only player on the active roster with an injury designation. He’s listed as questionable after a week of limited practices.