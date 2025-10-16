Josh Simmons remains out of practice on Thursday

The Chiefs will still be without their starting left tackle on Thursday.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Kansas City announced Josh Simmons will not practice on Thursday as he deals with a personal situation.

Head coach Andy Reid declined to comment on Simmons’ status during his Wednesday press conference, including when asked about a timeline for Simmons’ return.

Simmons is reportedly dealing with a family situation in California. He did not play in the team’s Week 6 win over the Lions.

With Simmons out for the first two days of the practice week, Jaylon Moore is seemingly in line to start at the position again for Kansas City when the club plays Las Vegas on Sunday. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes noted his comfort with Moore on Wednesday.

“I think I just know the work that Jaylon’s put in,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “He’s a guy that’s come in, been a professional every single day. Every time he’s been in there — it’s been left tackle, right tackle, guard, wherever it is — he’s done his job and done it well. And so, having those reps in training camp and throughout OTAs, I know he’s going to go out there and battle. He’s done a lot of great things that you just haven’t seen on the field. You see it now that he’s a starting tackle in this league and can go out there and compete against anybody.”

Running back Brashard Smith, who missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, is set to return to the field on Thursday.