Josh Sweat: I want to be seen as a difference maker

  
Published March 14, 2025 08:49 AM

Josh Sweat experienced a lot of team success over seven years with the Eagles, but the spotlight was rarely on him over the course of that run.

His final game was a notable exception. Sweat’s 2.5 sacks of Patrick Mahomes helped propel the Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LIX and it made him a hot commodity on the free agent market this week.

Sweat signed a four-year contract with the Cardinals that reunites him with former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and gives the edge rusher a chance to be the top dog for the first time in his career. Sweat said that’s something that appealed to him during a Thursday press conference.

“I want to be seen as the guy who can make a difference,” Sweat said, via the team’s website. “I really haven’t had, I won’t say the opportunity, but we’ve been very talented over [in Philly]. Here I can definitely show, with an ascending team, how I’m helping. I’m excited, dog.”

Sweat won’t have the same supporting cast around him in Arizona and that will make for even bigger accolades if he can help the Cardinals to the same kind of success he experienced in Philadelphia.