Josh Sweat on not being the MVP: I should’ve had it; I could’ve had it

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat had one of the all-time best defensive performances in a Super Bowl. He did not become the 11th defensive player (including co-MVPs Harvey Martin and Randy White of Super Bowl XII) to win the MVP award, though.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts instead won that, the 34th time in 59 Super Bowls a quarterback has been MVP.

My MVP vote went to Sweat and at least two others among the 16 voters also had Sweat on their ballot. The fan vote had Sweat third behind Cooper DeJean and Hurts.

The NFL no longer announces the places of the other finishers, so it is unknown whether Sweat finished second.

“I should’ve had it,” Sweat said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I could’ve had it. It’s all good, though.”

Sweat had six tackles, 2.5 sacks and other pressures that led to an interception and allowed other defenders to get sacks of Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback was sacked a career-high six times.

Sweat took advantage of Joe Thuney, who made the All-Pro team at left guard but moved to left tackle in Week 15 to stabilize the position. For the first time, Thuney looked like what he is.

“He don’t play tackle. He’s a guard,” Sweat said. “That’s all it was. But we don’t underestimate anybody.”

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio called Sweat’s performance “awesome.” It’s too bad it didn’t win him the MVP award, but Sweat isn’t sweating it. He will get paid in free agency either by the Eagles or some other team.