MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Josh Sweat taken to hospital with neck injury, has movement in extremities

  
Published January 1, 2023 08:41 AM
nbc_csu_novphi_221229
December 29, 2022 12:22 PM
Philly may again be down Jalen Hurts and other key players as they try to get healthy for the playoffs, but Florio and Simms think the Saints won't be able to threaten the Eagles' defense in Week 17.

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, but he was not taken to the locker room.

The Eagles announced that Sweat has been taken to a hospital in Philadelphia for further evaluation of a neck injury. The team announced that Sweat has movement in his extremities and called the decision to take him to the hospital a precautionary one.

Sweat was injured while making a tackle on Saints fullback Adam Prentice on a third down on the opening drive of the game. After a lengthy delay, Sweat was carted off while on a stretcher.

The Saints scored shortly after Sweat’s injury and lead the Eagles 7-0 early in the second quarter.