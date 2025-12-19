Josh Wallace interception leads to Blake Corum TD, Rams lead 23-14

A Sam Darnold turnover has helped the Rams build their second-half lead.

Rams cornerback Josh Wallace picked off Darnold returning the takeaway all the way to the Seattle 1-yard line.

On the next play, Blake Corum powered his way in for a 1-yard touchdown to put the Rams up 23-14 with 6:30 left in the third quarter.

It was Wallace’s first-career interception.

Darnold has now thrown 12 interceptions this season, with five of them coming against Los Angeles.

The Rams had taken a 16-14 lead with Harrison Mevis’ 41-yard field goal on the team’s previous possession.