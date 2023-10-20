Joshua Dobbs: Even with Kyler Murray practicing, my approach doesn’t change

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returned to practice this week but isn’t yet set to play, with head coach Jonathan Gannon saying Joshua Dobbs will remain the starter against the Seahawks.

Dobbs has acquitted himself well as Arizona’s starter through the first six weeks of the season and told reporters this week that he’s not going to change now that Murray’s practicing.

“It was great having ‘K1' out there and seeing him running around and everything, slinging it, but it doesn’t change my approach at all,” Dobbs said on Wednesday. “We’re still preparing for Seattle. I have my same approach each and every week. I’ve seen it. As we know and have talked about, I’ve seen every side of this quarterback thing. My approach never changes no matter what. I come in, work hard, prepare, get ready — well, I’m starting of course, but prepare as that I am the starter and then if I’m not the starter preparing as if I’m going to start.

“My approach doesn’t change, man. It was great to have him back out there and again, we’re excited to prepare for our next opportunity.”

Dobbs added that he has “no concerns” about how the coaches will integrate Murray into the flow of practice.

“When my reps are there, I go out and take full advantage of them,” Dobbs said. “Then when he’s getting his reps, I’m still back there getting my mental reps. It’s not like you’re checked out if you’re not in, so no there’s no concern at all.

“They’ll have a plan and that’s their job to figure out their plan. My job is when they tell [No.] 9 to go in and execute and play at a high level, I go in and do that.”

In six games, Dobbs has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,215 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 189 yards with a TD.