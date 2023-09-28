Joshua Dobbs on Kyler Murray return: I control what I can control

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list after this Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but the team’s current starter isn’t thinking about what might happen on that front.

Joshua Dobbs has started the first three games of the season and is coming off a pair of strong performances that include last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, but he knows that he was acquired just before the start of the season because the Cardinals needed someone to stand in for Murray. That means he will likely be pushed out of the lineup at some point, but there’s not much reason to fret about it with Murray still on the PUP list and needing practice time before any thought of putting him into game action.

“I stay true to me,” Dobbs said, via the team’s website. “I’m excited to see Kyler come back. I have watched his game from afar for a while. It’s cool to meet him and be in the same room as him and be around him. When [the return] happens, I control what I can control and absorb whatever role that puts me in and go from there. It’ll be OK. I’ll manage it, he’ll manage it, we’ll be fine.”

Whatever the future holds in Arizona, Dobbs can help himself by continuing to play well in the coming weeks. Teams are always looking for quarterbacks and showing he can do the job should serve Dobbs well as he looks for work in the future.