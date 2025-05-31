Rashee Rice faces another lawsuit arising from March 2024 street-racing crash

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice continues to face criminal and civil proceedings in the aftermath of a March 2024 street-racing crash in Dallas. A third lawsuit has now been filed against him.

Via Fox 4, Kayla Quinn alleges that she and her son sustained physical and mental injuries when their car was struck during the race involving Rice. They sued both Rice and former SMU football player Theodore Knox.

Quinn and her son seek between $250,000 and $1 million in damages.

Two other lawsuits were filed against Rice and Knox in April 2024. They separately have been charged with multiple crimes.

The prosecution is pending. The league does not plan to take action against Rice until the criminal case has ended.

Originally, Rice had hoped to have a strong second season, to resolve the prosecution during the 2025 offseason, and to accept a suspension this season. His knee injury, coupled with the slow pace of the prosecution, has altered that strategy.

Rice has no real defense, to either the criminal allegations or the civil lawsuits. The incident is on video. He and Knox were racing. They struck other cars while doing so.