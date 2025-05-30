Report: C.J. Stroud not throwing because of a pectoral issue

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud isn’t throwing at organized team activities.

Stroud has a tight pectoral muscle that is considered “relatively minor,” Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

The one-time Pro Bowler handed off to the running backs but mostly did rehab work and watched from the sideline alongside offensive coordinator Nick Caley, per Wilson. Backup Davis Mills ran the first-team offense.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans downplayed Stroud’s injury, and Caley said he has “no concerns whatsoever.”

Stroud, 23, took a step back last season when he threw for less yards and fewer touchdowns with a lower completion percentage compared to his rookie year. He also threw more interceptions and took more sacks.

Stroud won offensive rookie of the year in 2023.