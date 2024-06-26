 Skip navigation
Judge dismisses sexual assault lawsuit against Dak Prescott

  
Published June 26, 2024 05:50 PM

A Texas judge cleared Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott of all civil claims against him, Ben Sawyers of WFAA reports.

Collin County judge Angela Tucker dismissed a woman’s claims accusing Prescott of sexual assault in 2017 and scheduling a Sept. 13 hearing to determine if legal action should be taken against the accuser.

“The original lies by [the accuser], her team, and their recent failed attempt to sue him civilly are all just a continuation of their extortion plot against Dak,” Precott’s attorney, Levi G. McCathern, said in a statement to WFAA. “These ploys distract from the trauma of legitimate sexual assault survivors and undermine the progress that our society has made in supporting them.”

Prescott filed a civil lawsuit and a criminal report against the accuser, calling her claims an “extortion plot” for demanding $100 million in exchange for not going to police. The alleged victim filed a countersuit and criminal charges after Prescott’s initial filing.

In April, the accuser’s attorneys dropped the suit in Dallas County and filed a similar suit in Collin County.

Dallas police said in May they would not pursue sexual assault charges against Prescott after detectives determined there was insufficient evidence an offense was committed.