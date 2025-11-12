 Skip navigation
Judge puts Antonio Brown on house arrest pending trial of attempted murder case

  
Published November 12, 2025 11:36 AM

Antonio Brown won’t be behind bars while awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge in Miami. He will, however, be placed on house arrest.

Via NBCNews.com, Brown will be required to wear a GPS tracker. at remain in his home. Per the Miami Herald, Brown’s bail was set at $25,000.

In contrast, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz was released on $500,000 bail after his recent indictment on gambling charges.

The prosecution had argued that Brown should be held without bail. And for good reason; after the arrest warrant was issued, Brown fled the country.

Brown’s attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, insisted that Brown is no longer a flight risk.

“He had a passport, he no longer has a passport,” Eiglarsh said in court. “He’ll be living at his home, right near my office in Broward County, right near my home and we’ll be working zealously on his case.”

The challenge for Brown will be to cooperate with the case, fully and completely and without reservation or hesitation. He needs to follow the legal advice he’s given. Which is something he didn’t appear to be doing in the latter years of his NFL career.

The stakes this time are high. He faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.