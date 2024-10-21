JuJu Smith-Schuster out this week due to hamstring injury

JuJu Smith-Schuster is the latest Chiefs wide receiver to suffer an injury.

Smith-Schuster was ruled out of Sunday’s win over the 49ers after he hurt his hamstring and head coach Andy Reid told reporters at a Monday press conference that he will not play against the Raiders in Week Eight.

The Chiefs signed Smith-Schuster in late August after Hollywood Brown suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The Chiefs have also lost Rashee Rice for the season, but the missing wideouts haven’t kept the team from a 6-0 start.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson also left Sunday’s game and a report indicated that he fractured his ankle. Reid didn’t confirm that diagnosis, but said Watson’s outlook isn’t good and that he will also be out in Week Eight.