nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
JuJu Smith-Schuster out this week due to hamstring injury

  
Published October 21, 2024 01:24 PM

JuJu Smith-Schuster is the latest Chiefs wide receiver to suffer an injury.

Smith-Schuster was ruled out of Sunday’s win over the 49ers after he hurt his hamstring and head coach Andy Reid told reporters at a Monday press conference that he will not play against the Raiders in Week Eight.

The Chiefs signed Smith-Schuster in late August after Hollywood Brown suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The Chiefs have also lost Rashee Rice for the season, but the missing wideouts haven’t kept the team from a 6-0 start.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson also left Sunday’s game and a report indicated that he fractured his ankle. Reid didn’t confirm that diagnosis, but said Watson’s outlook isn’t good and that he will also be out in Week Eight.