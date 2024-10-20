 Skip navigation
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
JuJu Smith-Schuster questionable with hamstring; Deebo Samuel has illness

  
Published October 20, 2024 04:56 PM

The Chiefs and 49ers both currently are without a top wide receiver.

The 49ers, who began the game with Jauan Jennings inactive, have not seen much of Deebo Samuel today. Samuel came down with an illness, according to the team.

He has spent much of the game getting oxygen and standing in front of a fan.

The Chiefs have lost JuJu Smith-Schuster, and although the team lists him as questionable to return, he is making no move to come back in the game. Smith-Schuster was questionable to play with a hamstring injury, and he went down untouched on a red zone play in the first quarter.

Neither team has scored, with the 49ers and Chiefs combining for three punts, two turnovers and a failed fake punt.