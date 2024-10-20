JuJu Smith-Schuster questionable with hamstring; Deebo Samuel has illness

The Chiefs and 49ers both currently are without a top wide receiver.

The 49ers, who began the game with Jauan Jennings inactive, have not seen much of Deebo Samuel today. Samuel came down with an illness, according to the team.

He has spent much of the game getting oxygen and standing in front of a fan.

The Chiefs have lost JuJu Smith-Schuster, and although the team lists him as questionable to return, he is making no move to come back in the game. Smith-Schuster was questionable to play with a hamstring injury, and he went down untouched on a red zone play in the first quarter.

Neither team has scored, with the 49ers and Chiefs combining for three punts, two turnovers and a failed fake punt.