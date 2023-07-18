JuJu Smith-Schuster says knee is ready to go for training camp

The Patriots missed out on signing DeAndre Hopkins, but it looks like a veteran wideout they did add to the roster will be ready to go for training camp.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with the Patriots as a free agent after helping the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win, but was sidelined this spring by a knee injury that he suffered while playing in the postseason. Smith-Schuster told Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe that he will be ready to hit the field with the rest of the team when training camp gets underway next week.

The Patriots hold their first training camp practice on July 26.

Smith-Schuster signed a three-year contract with the Patriots in March. He had 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season for the Chiefs and added 10 catches for 89 yards in the postseason.