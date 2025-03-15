 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

JuJu Smith-Schuster to re-sign with Chiefs on one-year deal

  
Published March 15, 2025 04:26 PM

JuJu Smith-Schuster is sticking with Kansas City.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Smith-Schuster is re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal.

Smith-Schuster, 28, rejoined Kansas City in late August after he was released by New England. He ended up appearing in 14 games with eight starts, catching 18 passes for 231 yards with two touchdowns in 2024. He then caught four passes for 76 yards in three postseason games.

Smith-Schuster previously won Super Bowl LVII with Kansas City to cap the 2022 season.

In eight seasons for the Steelers, Chiefs, and Patriots, Smith-Schuster has caught 448 passes for 5,279 yards with 32 TDs.