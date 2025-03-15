JuJu Smith-Schuster to re-sign with Chiefs on one-year deal

JuJu Smith-Schuster is sticking with Kansas City.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Smith-Schuster is re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal.

Smith-Schuster, 28, rejoined Kansas City in late August after he was released by New England. He ended up appearing in 14 games with eight starts, catching 18 passes for 231 yards with two touchdowns in 2024. He then caught four passes for 76 yards in three postseason games.

Smith-Schuster previously won Super Bowl LVII with Kansas City to cap the 2022 season.

In eight seasons for the Steelers, Chiefs, and Patriots, Smith-Schuster has caught 448 passes for 5,279 yards with 32 TDs.