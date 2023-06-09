 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Fields and DJ Moore developing rapport, looking like best friends

  
Published June 9, 2023 09:47 AM
r_5XGxDsmwtk
May 25, 2023 08:53 AM
Chris Simms tells Mike Florio what he needs to see more of from Justin Fields next season, after the QB came in at No. 23 on his Top 40 QB Countdown.

When the Bears traded down from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, they insisted that the Panthers include wide receiver DJ Moore in the deal. And Bears quarterback Justin Fields is very glad they did.

That’s the word from Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, who said Fields and Moore looked during Organized Team Activities like they had been teammates for years.

“It look like they got that chemistry going very fast, earlier than I expected,” Brisker said of Moore and Fields, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “They look good, though. They look like they best friends . Justin’s definitely throwing him the ball. Two’s getting the ball, no doubt. Justin looks good, though. He’s going through his progressions. He’s looking very smooth, making good decisions out there, and looking like the best quarterback in the NFL. I thought that last year, but this year it’s different. One look different and him and two . . . you gonna see. You will see.”

Last year the Bears didn’t have a single wide receiver gain even 500 receiving yards, as tight end Cole Kmet led the team with 50 catches and 544 yards. Moore has three 1,000-yard seasons in his career, and the Bears are eager to see him develop into Fields’ favorite receiver, hopefully for many years to come.