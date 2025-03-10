Justin Fields angles for a starting job, somewhere

The quarterback carousel includes plenty of intriguing names — including four of the five first-round quarterbacks from 2021.

And Justin Fields, picked by the Bears in round one four years ago, might be on the move, again.

He was traded last March to the Steelers. He started the first six games of the season, while Russell Wilson was injured. Fields then was benched for Wilson.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Fields is looking to be a starter. The problem is that, every year, players take QB1 positions in free agency, before becoming placeholders for a rookie first-rounder.

It happened for Fields four years ago. Remember when the Bears declared recent free-agent arrival Andy Dalton to be their “QB1”? A month later, they traded up to pick Fields.

His current options seem to be the Steelers and Jets.

Ultimately, the money says it all. If a team pays a player like the starter, he’s the starter.

That’s not universally true, of course. As the Falcons proved to everyone a year ago.