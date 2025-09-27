Justin Fields clears concussion protocol, will start vs. Dolphins Monday night

Jets quarterback Justin Fields is good to go for Monday night in Miami.

Fields has cleared the concussion protocol and will start against the Dolphins, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. Fields missed last week’s game and the Jets turned to backup Tyrod Taylor, but now that Fields is cleared he’s back in the starting lineup.

“Justin is playing,” Glenn said.

Glenn also announced that cornerback Jarvis Brownlee, who was recently acquired in a trade with the Titans, will miss the game with an ankle injury, and pass rusher Jermaine Johnson will also miss the game with an ankle injury.