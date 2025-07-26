Justin Fields does 7-on-7 work at Saturday’s Jets practice

It doesn’t look like it will be long before quarterback Justin Fields is back to full speed at Jets training camp.

Fields dislocated his toe during practice on Thursday, but he was back on the field Friday doing some drills. On Saturday, he took part in 7-on-7 work as works his way back toward a full workload.

Head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t say when Fields would take that step because the Jets want to make sure they are checking all of the boxes on the health front. Glenn said he thought Fields “did a good job” in Saturday’s work and it doesn’t sound like it will be long before they have him back in all phases of the practice schedule.

The Jets kick off their preseason schedule on August 9 in Green Bay. The Jets haven’t announced any plans for playing starters in that game, but it looks like Fields will be on track to be available should the team want him to take any snaps against the Packers.