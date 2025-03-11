Justin Fields gets a full guarantee of $30 million

The Jets have their latest starting quarterback, given Monday’s agreement with 2021 first-rounder Justin Fields. The two-year, $40 million deal puts him at the bottom of all veteran starting quarterbacks, with a $20 million annual average. (Not long ago, $20 million was the top of the market.)

The average invites curiosity as to how much less the Steelers were offering.

The deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms, pays a signing bonus of $15 million, a fully-guaranteed 2025 base salary of $5 million, and a 2026 base salary of $20 million.

The 2026 salary includes $10 million fully guaranteed at signing. Thus, if the Jets don’t keep him for both years, they’ll owe him $10 million in 2026, undoubtedly subject to offset.

The bigger question becomes whether and to what extent he’ll be and remain the full-time starter. Jets fans aren’t very patient, and they’re hoping to develop 2024 rookie Jordan Travis.

Fields has been an exceptional runner. He still has room to grow as a passer. At some point, every quarterback has grown as much as he ever will. The challenge for the Jets will be to nudge Fields to a higher ceiling.