 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Fields, Mike Vick hang out at Halas Hall

  
Published June 11, 2023 07:27 PM
XiL6ZV46GoOe
June 8, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Which Doesn’t Belong and Why” to discuss QBs in the second year of their offenses, WRs looking to rebound and teams eligible for Hard Knocks.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields currently is the most dangerous running threat at his position in the NFL. He recently spent some time at the team facility with one of the best running quarterbacks ever.

Via NBC Sports Chicago, Field and former NFL quarterback Mike Vick spent time together at Halas Hall of Friday . The Bears tweeted images of the two of them at the facility.

Last year, Fields broke Vick’s record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular-season game, with 178 against Miami. Vick had held the record for 20 years, with 173 in an overtime win over a Keystone Cops defense in Minnesota .

Fields finished with 1,143 rushing yards last year, more than Vick’s career high of 1,039 -- but behind Lamar Jackson’s all-time record of 1,206.

The meeting between Fields and Vick comes at a time when the Bears ostensibly are trying to get more out of Fields as a passer. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy recently said, however, that they won’t be trying to get Fields to run less.

Why should they? Fields can turn any given play into a long gain. While it didn’t help the Bears win many games last year, it wasn’t his fault. With the Bears now putting more help around him, it makes sense to let him take off, the way he seemed to do at least once per game.

If the Bears can supplement that with a robust passing game, the Bears can make a move in a wide-open NFC North this year.