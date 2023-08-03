Justin Fields: Our offense needs to have the same juice as our defense at practice

By all accounts, the Bears’ offense had a rough practice working against the team’s defense on Wednesday.

Things went so poorly that quarterback Justin Fields brought the offense into a huddle once the session ended to speak to the group.

“I think today in practice we came out probably a little flat,” Fields later told reporters, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “So I just talked to the guys after practice. Every little win that we have on the field, we just need to have energy about it because that energy is contagious. That’s one thing I think the defense does well is every little thing they do, well, the DBs are always hyping stuff up. They’re always ‘ahhhhh,’ and that just gets the whole defense going.

“I told the offense today that we just need to have that same juice as the defense did, but I feel that the defense came out and they competed well with us. I would say that they definitely won the day. We have an off day tomorrow, but the next day the offense has to come back stronger.”

The 2023 season is critical for Fields’ development, as the Bears will choose whether or not to exercise the fifth-year option on the quarterback’s contract next spring. Fields became one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players last season when he rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns — leading the NFL with 7.1 yards per carry.

But Fields and the offense’s passing game have to become more fluid after he completed 60.4 percent of his throws for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also tied with Russell Wilson by taking a league-worst 55 sacks.

If there’s a silver lining, perhaps Wednesday’s poor practice will help Chicago’s offense raise its urgency for better performances throughout the rest of camp.