Justin Fields prioritizing efficiency over excitement

The state of the Jets’ passing offense has been a topic of conversation this week and quarterback Justin Fields got his chance to weigh in on it on Tuesday.

Fields has not played much in the team’s two preseason games, but the lack of a pass that’s traveled 10 yards in the air in his appearances has led to concerns about the unit’s potential this season. Head coach Aaron Glenn brushed off such concerns during his press conference and Fields said the focus has been on running an efficient offense rather than one that creates fireworks on every snap.

“I mean, we’re fine with taking eight-yard completions every play, if I’m being honest with you,” Fields said, via a transcript from the team."Of course you want explosives, but, like I said Saturday, we’re not going to force the ball downfield. If they want to get depth on the second level, we’re fine with taking the eight-10-yard completion, taking time off the clock, and just driving down the field, and having 10-15 play drives. It gets the defense tired. It might not be as exciting on the offensive side of the ball for the fans, but like I said, it’s efficient ball. It’s also getting the defense tired just driving down the field like that.”

With Fields at quarterback and three first-round picks on their offensive line, the Jets are clearly built around the running game. Other teams will know that and prioritize stopping the run, which will force Fields and company to show enough explosiveness to allow for the efficiency they want to be their calling card this season.