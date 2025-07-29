 Skip navigation
Justin Fields relieved his injury wasn’t worse: God was looking out

  
Published July 29, 2025 01:15 PM

Justin Fields returned to team drills Monday, four days after dislocating a toe on his right foot. He is wearing a plastic covering on the toe of his right shoe to protect the injured toe.

“Almost like a steel toe,” Fields told reporters after Tuesday’s practice.

Fields was “relieved” the injury wasn’t worse after his foot was stepped on, forcing him to leave practice for evaluation.

“God was looking out that day,” Fields said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

Fields said the toe “is kind of working its way back to 100 percent now.”

So, too, is Fields.

Rosenblatt characterized the practice as not the best day for the offense with some overthrows by Fields and drops by Mason Taylor and Arian Smith. Fields, though, went 7-for-11 in team drills, including 4-of-5 in the final period with a 10-yard scramble.

“I think I’ve been all right,” Fields said. “I’m always going to say there’s room to improve. Today, the offense as a whole we didn’t start off great. I think we finished off great, but we want to start fast and finish fast.”