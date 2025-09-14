 Skip navigation
Justin Fields suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss

  
Published September 14, 2025 04:46 PM

Jets quarterback Justin Fields will have to clear the concussion protocol before he’s able to return to action.

Fields went for a concussion evaluation in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 30-10 loss to the Bills and head coach Aaron Glenn announced that the quarterback is in the protocol during his postgame press conference.

Fields’ head slammed into the turf when he was hit by Bills edge rusher Joey Bosa while throwing an incompletion and he was sent to the medical tent after being sacked on the next play. Fields then returned to the locker room for further evaluation.

It was a rough day for Fields before the injury. He was 3-of-11 for 27 yards and he lost a fumble in the first half to help the Steelers on their way to a blowout win.