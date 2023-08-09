Justin Fields will start Bears’ preseason opener

Justin Fields will start the Bears’ preseason opener Saturday against the Titans.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus wants to see that the quarterback has shown improvement since last season.

“When you’re looking at the quarterback position, the operation [is] No. 1,” Eberflus said Wednesday, via TheAthletic.com. “Can we get in and out of the huddle crisp and execute the play if we have any run-to-pass or pass-to-pass [or] run-to-run stuff going on?We’ve got to make sure we look at that. Can he make all the protection calls that he needs to make, make the adjustments? Just the operation. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Fields played 18 offensive snaps in the first preseason game in 2022, followed by nine in the second preseason game and 30 in the third.

Eberflus wasn’t revealing their exact plan for Fields or the team’s other starters on Saturday.

“It’s usually a range,” Eberflus said. “Usually I’ll tell guys, ‘Hey, it’s seven to 10 plays. He’s going 12 to 15 plays.’ So you can have a little flexibility there based on the way the drive is going for that particular guy. That’s what we’ll do.”

They want Fields to get playing time, but they also are cognizant that third-string right guard Ja’Tyre Carter will start because of injuries in front of him. If the Bears can’t protect Fields, he won’t play long.

“You’re always mindful of that, certainly with your starting quarterback,” Eberflus said. “Who’s aligned in front of him? You’re always mindful of that — and what types of plays. So we’re always discussing that. He’s got to be in there playing.”