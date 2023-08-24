Justin Fields will start for Bears Saturday

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will get one more dress rehearsal before the start of the regular season.

The Bears did not play Fields in their second preseason game, but head coach Matt Eberflus said on Thursday that Fields will get the start in the team’s final exhibition contest. The Bears host the Bills on Saturday afternoon.

Eberflus said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, that Fields and other starters will play a “selected” number of snaps this weekend. The makeup of the team’s offensive line will impact that selection.

Right tackle Darnell Wright, right guard Nate Davis, center Cody Whitehair, and left guard Teven Jenkins have all been dealing with injuries this summer, so the Bears will have several spots to consider as they map out the plan for Saturday.