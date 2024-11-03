Justin Herbert 27-yard touchdown gives Chargers 7-0 lead

It looked like the Chargers were about to waste a terrific punt return when they faced third-and-20 in Browns territory.

But then Justin Herbert took advantage of a significant coverage bust, hitting a wide-open Joshua Palmer for a 27-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Both the Chargers and Browns began the game with a punt. But Los Angeles got a 53-yard return on Cleveland’s kick to set the club up at the Browns’ 30-yard line.

While Herbert completed a 10-yard pass to Ladd McConkey on third-and-7 to move the chains, Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson then split a sack on second down to bring up third-and-20.

But the Browns lost Palmer in the secondary, with cornerback Denzel Ward playing it as if he expected to have help over the top. He didn’t receive it, and Palmer caught an easy touchdown to give the visitors an early advantage.