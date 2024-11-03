 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Herbert 27-yard touchdown gives Chargers 7-0 lead

  
Published November 3, 2024 01:26 PM

It looked like the Chargers were about to waste a terrific punt return when they faced third-and-20 in Browns territory.

But then Justin Herbert took advantage of a significant coverage bust, hitting a wide-open Joshua Palmer for a 27-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Both the Chargers and Browns began the game with a punt. But Los Angeles got a 53-yard return on Cleveland’s kick to set the club up at the Browns’ 30-yard line.

While Herbert completed a 10-yard pass to Ladd McConkey on third-and-7 to move the chains, Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson then split a sack on second down to bring up third-and-20.

But the Browns lost Palmer in the secondary, with cornerback Denzel Ward playing it as if he expected to have help over the top. He didn’t receive it, and Palmer caught an easy touchdown to give the visitors an early advantage.