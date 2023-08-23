Justin Herbert embracing leadership role

The Chargers made Justin Herbert the highest-paid player in the NFL this offseason, with an annual average of $52.5 million. With that comes enormous expectations.

The Chargers are counting on Herbert to lead them to where they have never been.

“He’s coming around as a leader,” edge rusher Khalil Mack said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

Receiver Keenan Allen said Herbert appears “more comfortable in every setting,” and the fourth-year pro now is now talking the talk instead of just walking the walk.

“[On the] sideline, in the huddle before we got out, in the huddle breaking us down,” Allen said. “He’s giving speeches now.”

Herbert is older; he’s wiser; and he’s richer.

The team has charged him with doing more, and Herbert accepted that when he signed his record-setting deal.

“That’s kind of the role of the quarterback is to have that big responsibility,” Herbert said. “I look forward to that challenge. I’ve grown each year. I’ve gotten better at that. There is still room for improvement, but I’m going to be the best quarterback, teammate, whatever the team needs me to be. I’m up to the challenge and willing to do it.”