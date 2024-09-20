Justin Herbert has a high-ankle sprain, unsure if he’ll play on Sunday

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a high-ankle sprain that could keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Herbert told reporters today that he received a diagnosis of a high-ankle sprain but doesn’t know what his game status will be.

The ankle is “not great” but has felt better every day this week, Herbert said.

Herbert said he’s glad it’s still Friday and too soon to say whether he’ll be able to play in 48 hours.

Herbert suffered the ankle injury on Sunday against the Panthers and stayed in the game, but he missed Wednesday’s practice and was limited on Thursday.

The Chargers have had a run-focused offensive game plan in their first two games with new head coach Jim Harbaugh, but Herbert has played well when they needed him to, completing 67.4 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and one interception while taking only two sacks.

The 2-0 Chargers are 1.5-point underdogs at 2-0 Pittsburgh.