Justin Herbert: Ladd McConkey picked up the offense so easily

With veteran receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams departing the Chargers this offseason, there’s opportunity within the franchise for younger players to emerge as top targets.

One candidate to do so is rookie Ladd McConkey. Selected in the second round out of Georgia, McConkey impressed his new quarterback during the offseason program.

“He’s just picked up the offense so easily. It’s like he’s been a four- or five-year vet,” Justin Herbert said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “He understands the game.”

McConkey, 22, was a key piece of the Georgia offense over the last three seasons, helping the program win the CFP national championship in 2021 and 2022. He finished his collegiate career with 119 catches for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns.