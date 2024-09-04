 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Herbert not on injury report, declares himself healthy for opener

  
Published September 4, 2024 07:27 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did not appear on the team’s injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Raiders. He calls himself 100 percent and ready to play.

After practicing July 31, Herbert missed more than two weeks while wearing a walking boot. Herbert said Wednesday he did not have plantar fasciitis and wouldn’t say what his injury was.

It previously was reported that he had an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot, which is different than plantar fasciitis.

“You know, I think that’s just something that’s a personal thing that you’d like to keep to yourself, and if it’s not something I have to put out there, then I think I’d like to keep that to myself, and to the doctors here especially,” Herbert said, via Alexander Insdorf of boltbeat.com.

He called it a “more of a buildup” injury.

“There wasn’t really one moment that I felt it happened,” Herbert said.

Herbert returned to practice Aug. 19 and has not missed since. He said he is not wearing orthotics.

He insists he could have played through the injury, calling his absence from practice “precautionary,” and now is fully healthy.

“If I didn’t feel comfortable, I wouldn’t be out there,” Herbert said.