Justin Herbert not on injury report, declares himself healthy for opener

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did not appear on the team’s injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Raiders. He calls himself 100 percent and ready to play.

After practicing July 31, Herbert missed more than two weeks while wearing a walking boot. Herbert said Wednesday he did not have plantar fasciitis and wouldn’t say what his injury was.

It previously was reported that he had an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot, which is different than plantar fasciitis.

“You know, I think that’s just something that’s a personal thing that you’d like to keep to yourself, and if it’s not something I have to put out there, then I think I’d like to keep that to myself, and to the doctors here especially,” Herbert said, via Alexander Insdorf of boltbeat.com.

He called it a “more of a buildup” injury.

“There wasn’t really one moment that I felt it happened,” Herbert said.

Herbert returned to practice Aug. 19 and has not missed since. He said he is not wearing orthotics.

He insists he could have played through the injury, calling his absence from practice “precautionary,” and now is fully healthy.

“If I didn’t feel comfortable, I wouldn’t be out there,” Herbert said.