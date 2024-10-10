 Skip navigation
Justin Herbert remains limited with ankle injury

  
Published October 10, 2024 07:25 PM

Justin Herbert’s injured right ankle continued to limit him in practice Thursday. The Chargers quarterback still has not had a full practice since Sept. 13.

Herbert said Wednesday his ankle is “feeling better,” but he will continue to wear the ankle brace he has worn since his injury.

Herbert twice has missed practice and has had six limited practices, including Thursday, since his injury in Week 2 against the Panthers. He aggravated it in the third quarter against the Steelers in Week 3 and did not return to the game, but he played in Week 4 despite a questionable designation.

Outside linebacker Joey Bosa (hip) did not practice again. He was injured in Week 3, which kept him out of the Week 4 loss to the Chiefs.

Offensive tackle Joe Alt (knee), kicker Cameron Dicker (illness), linebacker Junior Colson (hamstring), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), linebacker Dalyan Henley (shoulder), safety Derwin James (personal), tight end Hayden Hurst (Achilles), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (rest), linebacker Denzel Perryman (shoulder) and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder) returned to full participation Thursday.

Running back Gus Edwards (ankle) and cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) again were out of practice.

Defensive back Deane Leonard (hamstring) returned to a limited session, and offensive tackle Rayshawn Slater (pectoral) again was limited.