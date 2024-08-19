 Skip navigation
Justin Herbert returns to practice

  
Published August 19, 2024 04:37 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is back. At practice, at least.

A plantar fascia injury had kept him out of practice all month, with much of his time off spent in a walking boot. He returned to practice on Monday, 20 days before the regular-season opener against the Raiders.

New coach Jim Harbaugh has raved about Herbert, who received a market-value contract last year. Through four seasons, however, he has only one playoff appearance — a wild-card game in which the Chargers blew a huge lead to the Jaguars and lost.

Health has been a perpetual issue for the Chargers in recent years. They need Herbert to be available to play. For now, he’s available to practice.