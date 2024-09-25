Justin Herbert says ankle feels better than it did last week

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert gave an update on how he’s feeling at a Wednesday press conference.

Herbert initially injured his ankle in Week Two against the Panthers and then aggravated the injury in the third quarter of last Sunday’s loss in Pittsburgh. He did not return to the game and was in a walking boot after it was over, but he told reporters he was out of the boot on Tuesday.

Herbert also said, via multiple reporters, that his ankle is less painful than it was at this point last week. He took part in practice on a limited basis and said he did some 7-on-7 work.

The Chargers have their bye in Week Five, which has led some to suggest Herbert sit this week in order to maximize rest for his ankle. Herbert said he doesn’t know if he will play against the Chiefs on Sunday, but indicated that the condition of his ankle rather than a plan to wait until Week Six will determine whether he’s on the field or not.