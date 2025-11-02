Justin Herbert TD pass ties Chargers-Titans at 7-7

After tossing a pick-six on the Chargers’ first drive, Justin Herbert has come back to put his club on the board.

Herbert connected with fullback/defensive lineman Scott Matlock for a 2-yard touchdown, tying the score at 7-7 with 7:24 left in the first quarter.

The Chargers did not face a third down on the possession, with Herbert tossing a long pass to tight end Oronde Gadsden for a 34-yard gain down to the Tennessee 5-yard line.

A play later, Herbert found Matlock in the flat on the right side for the short score.

It was Herbert’s 17th touchdown pass of the season and Matlock’s first touchdown of his career.