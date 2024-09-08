Justin Jefferson caps 99-yard drive with TD, stretches Vikings lead to 14-3

The Vikings spotted the Giants a 3-0 lead, but they are now comfortably ahead at MetLife Stadium.

Sam Darnold hooked up with Justin Jefferson for a three-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to cap a 99-yard drive with the team’s second straight touchdown. Running back Aaron Jones got the first one and the Vikings now lead the Giants 14-3.

Darnold and Jefferson also connected on a 44-yard strike earlier in the drive and the Vikings quarterback is now 10-of-10 for 136 yards in his first start for the team. Jordan Addison has three catches for 35 yards.

The Giants were able to get the ball to rookie Malik Nabers a couple of times on their third possession, but penalties pushed them back and forced a punt. The coverage team did an impressive job of downing it on the 1-yard-line, but the defense couldn’t turn their good work into anything.