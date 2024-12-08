Justin Jefferson catches first TD since October, Vikings lead Falcons 14-10 at halftime

Justin Jefferson’s touchdown drought is officially over.

The Vikings wideout caught a 12-yard scoring strike late in the second quarter and Minnesota has a 14-10 lead at halftime.

Though Jefferson has been plenty productive all year, he had not caught a touchdown since Minnesota’s Oct. 20 loss to Detroit.

Jefferson’s touchdown capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive. It looked like the Falcons had escaped with surrendering only a field goal on the possession, but a defensive holding penalty on the attempt gave Minnesota an automatic first down.

By keeping the drive alive, that penalty also gave Minnesota the opportunity to get Jefferson into the end zone.

It was Jefferson’s sixth touchdown reception of the year.

Sam Darnold finished the first half 6-of-10 passing for 97 yards with two touchdowns. He hit Jordan Addison for a 49-yard score late in the first quarter.

Aaron Jones also had five carries for 37 yards in the first two quarters.

Kirk Cousins has been up-and-down in his return to Minnesota on Sunday, but his best throw of the afternoon so far set up a late second-quarter field goal. Cousins hit Darnell Mooney deep down the left side on third-and-8 from the Atlanta 42, with Mooney’s catch-and-run going 49 yards to the Minnesota 9.

But while Atlanta reached the 1-yard line, the club could not get into the end zone, settling for a 20-yard field goal to make the deficit four points entering halftime.

Cousins ended the first half 12-of-19 passing for 183 yards with a pick. He’s now thrown seven interceptions and zero touchdowns in his last four games.

Still with a chance to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, the Vikings will receive the second-half kickoff.